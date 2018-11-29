Modified Street Signs That Display Unexpected Thoughtful Messages of Random Kindness

Artist April Soetarman has been anonymously decorating the fences of Seattle and around the country with modified street signs that display thoughtful messages of random kindness. Now she is raising funds through Kickstarter in order to reproduce these signs so that others can enjoy this positivity in their home towns.

I’ve been anonymously installing these custom street signs with positive or unexpected messages in cities across the country. After years of making them on my own, I’d like to release them to the public! …The phrases are encouraging or maybe a little melancholy, but never bitter or angry. I love seeing other people stumble across them! I define delight as that intersection of positive and unexpected, and I think this is something delightful that people would want to stumble across in their city.

via swissmiss