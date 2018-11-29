Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Modified Street Signs That Display Unexpected Thoughtful Messages of Random Kindness

by at on

Artist April Soetarman has been anonymously decorating the fences of Seattle and around the country with modified street signs that display thoughtful messages of random kindness. Now she is raising funds through Kickstarter in order to reproduce these signs so that others can enjoy this positivity in their home towns.

I’ve been anonymously installing these custom street signs with positive or unexpected messages in cities across the country. After years of making them on my own, I’d like to release them to the public! …The phrases are encouraging or maybe a little melancholy, but never bitter or angry. I love seeing other people stumble across them! I define delight as that intersection of positive and unexpected, and I think this is something delightful that people would want to stumble across in their city.

I Never Stopped Loving You

Attention Signs

Attention You Are Wonderful

via swissmiss



Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also a web hosting company that focuses on Managed WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP