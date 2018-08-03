Street Musician Performs Brilliant Covers of Classic Pink Floyd Songs In Front of the Pantheon in Rome

A talented street musician named Serin in Rome is becoming known for his incredible covers of classic Pink Floyd songs, which he performs right in front of the Pantheon. Among the songs that visitors to the city have captured on video are “Comfortably Numb“, “Shine on You Crazy Diamond” and Time, “Another Brick in the Wall” and “Money“, just to name a few.
Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and FlipboardPlease note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.