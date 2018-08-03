Laughing Squid

Street Musician Performs Brilliant Covers of Classic Pink Floyd Songs In Front of the Pantheon in Rome

A talented street musician named Serin in Rome is becoming known for his incredible covers of classic Pink Floyd songs, which he performs right in front of the Pantheon. Among the songs that visitors to the city have captured on video are “Comfortably Numb“, “Shine on You Crazy Diamond” and Time, “Another Brick in the Wall” and “Money“, just to name a few.



