Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Stranger Things Reimagined As a 1980s Romantic Comedy In the Trailer ‘Love in the Upside Down’

by at on

To celebrate season two of Stranger Things creeping up on us next month, Netflix created an amusing trailer, titled “Love in the Upside Down,” that imagines the popular series as a 1980s romantic comedy.

A love story turned upside down.


Follow on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Loading...
Related Laughing Squid Posts

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!




Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Follow Laughing Squid
Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy