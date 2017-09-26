Stranded Passenger Passes Time Dancing With Airport Staff to the Lionel Richie Hit ‘All Night Long’

I missed my connecting flight in Charlotte, and I didn’t want to sit in anger all night long, so instead I did what makes me happiest…DANCE!!!! Oh, and I made some really great friends along the way! Thank you for dancing your troubles away with me!!! :)

After missing her connecting flight in Charlotte, North Carolina, YouTuber Mahshid Mazooji decided to stop feeling sorry for herself and get up and dance . In doing so, she recruited a number of airport employees and other passengers to show off their best moves as they grooved to the classic Lionel Richie song “ All Night Long ”

