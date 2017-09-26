Laughing Squid

Stranded Passenger Passes Time Dancing With Airport Staff to the Lionel Richie Hit ‘All Night Long’

All Night Long in the Airport

After missing her connecting flight in Charlotte, North Carolina, YouTuber Mahshid Mazooji decided to stop feeling sorry for herself and get up and dance. In doing so, she recruited a number of airport employees and other passengers to show off their best moves as they grooved to the classic Lionel Richie song “All Night Long

I missed my connecting flight in Charlotte, and I didn’t want to sit in anger all night long, so instead I did what makes me happiest…DANCE!!!! Oh, and I made some really great friends along the way! Thank you for dancing your troubles away with me!!! :)

