A Wonderfully Spooky Halloween Stop-Motion Animation Made Using 15 Carved Pumpkins

With Halloween soon approaching, creative filmmaker Kevin Parry (previously) asked himself if he could animate a pumpkin. In response, Parry carved 15 different similarly shaped pumpkins, photographed each pumpkin (positive and negative) against a blue screen. He then weaved these photos together and worked some post-production magic. The result is a wonderfully spooky stop-motion animation of an evil pumpkin maniacally laughing during the day and into the night.

Can I animate a pumpkin? Challenge accepted! I thought I’d embrace the Halloween spirit and see what kind of stop-motion animation I could whip up with a bunch of pumpkins.

Here’s a rather detailed explanation showing how Parry animated a pumpkin.