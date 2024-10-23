The Enduring Mysteries Behind the Design, Construction and Purpose of Stonehenge

August Moon of 1440 looked into the history of Stonehenge, specifically the how the enduring mysteries about its sophisticated design, solid construction, and purpose that remain through current day.

Despite modern research, how they accomplished this feat remains a mystery. Some theories suggest the use of wooden rollers and rafts, while others propose ramps and pulleys to position the stones with precision, revealing the builders’ sophisticated knowledge of design and possibly even astronomy.