Steve Coogan Plays Four Separate Roles in the Stage Adaptation of Stanley Kubrick’s ‘Dr. Strangelove’

The great British comedian Steve Coogan played four separate roles in the live stage adaptation of the legendary Stanley Kubrick film Dr. Strangelove. The performance has been released as a film that is playing in theaters and online.

This explosively funny satire, about a rogue U.S General who triggers a nuclear attack, is led by a world-renowned creative team including Emmy Award-winner Armando Iannucci and Olivier Award-winner Sean Foley. From Patrick Myles and David Luff.

Following in the footsteps of the great Peter Sellers, who played three characters in the original film, the roles that Coogan is playing in this remake are that of Dr. Strangelove, Captain Lionel Mandrake, President Merkin Muffley (all played by Sellers), and Major TJ “King” Kong (the Slim Pickens role).

https://www.instagram.com/p/C_h5O2QIYkw/

