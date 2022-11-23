A Gorgeous Steel Guitar Fire Pit

MAACMetalCraft, a custom metal designer in South Windsor, Connecticut, has created a gorgeous precision-cut fire pit that looks like a steel guitar. This free-standing log burner stretches the flames up the “strings”, with smoke clearing out of the faux instrument’s “headstock”.

Looking for that conversations piece at your next outdoor gathering? This Guitar Chiminea will not only keep you warm but will make your backyard the one to be at! This fire pit is made of 16 gauge steel, making it very sturdy and light to easily move around your backyard or put into storage. The steel color will naturally weather, giving it a rust look over time (no treatment required).

