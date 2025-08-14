Adventurer Finds a Quiet Cave in the Middle of Central Park For Overnight Stealth Camping

Matt D of Two Feet Outdoors, who previously kayaked out to Belmont (U Thant) Island to camp for the night, challenged himself to spend 24 hours in New York City‘s Central Park, which included some overnight stealth camping. This was his first time visiting the park and he was very impressed.

I slept in a cave in the middle of Central Park! I challenged myself to stay in Central Park for a full 24 hours which meant stealth camping overnight. I was lucky enough to find the perfect spot, even though it was steps away from walkways.This was my first time ever visiting the park and I was in awe of all it has to offer.

Matt took the train into Penn Station and walked north through Times Square, where he was fascinated with all the visual stimulation that is centered in that area.

We’re just entering into Time Square. I love New York. Shirt in the window says, “I survived my trip to New York City.” Here we go. A tour bus right here. Anothertour bus. I’ve noticed so many of these Saret hot dog stands and it’s making me hungry. I just can’t get over these incredible city views. It’s like sensory overload. I just want to look in every single direction….We are right in the heart of Time Square. Just people everywhere, all walks of life, people coming and going. It’s really amazing.



He also found a perfect spot to camp inside Central Park, specifically the cave in The Ramble, which sits between 73rd and 77th Streets on the Upper West Side of Manhattan.

I am going to stay near that or at the Ramble Cave tonight. That really looks like it’s tucked away. A really good spot. … So cool to be in this cave. To think that I am here in such a beautiful spot in the middle of Central Park and I’m surrounded literally by millions and millions of people. And I’m here so quiet and so peaceful. I’m just loving this. This is what I enjoy. This This makes me so happy. I just start smiling ear to ear.

Matt’s Visit to Belmont Island

A Walk Through The Ramble of Central Park

The Central Park Ramble Cave