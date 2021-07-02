Laughing Squid

A Beautifully Detailed Statue of Liberty LEGO Kit

LEGO Statue of Liberty With Box

LEGO has created a beautifully detailed Statue of Liberty LEGO kit (Amazon) that lets users faithfully recreate a miniature version of Lady Liberty. This incredible 1,685 piece model includes each of the iconic features of the original and is part of the company’s Architecture Series.

This impressive LEGO interpretation faithfully reproduces the monument’s harmonious blend of sculpture and architecture with its intricately detailed shield-lined pedestal, brick detailing, and columned balconies. The beautifully crafted Lady Liberty statue features a flowing robe, broken shackles, 7-ray crown, iconic tablet, and an upraised arm bearing a golden torch.

LEGO Statue of Liberty

LEGO Statue of Liberty on Shelf

