The Incredible New ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Trailer Features Plenty of Power, Action, and Misdirection

Disney and Lucasfilm unleashed the new official trailer and theatrical poster for Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the upcoming second film in the Star Wars sequel trilogy written and directed by Rian Johnson. The incredible trailer features plenty of misdirection dealing with the fate of Kylo Ren (Adam Driver) and Rey (Daisy Ridley), a glimpse of Snoke, thrilling action, a cute little porg, a showdown between Finn (John Boyega) and Phasma (Gwendoline Christie), and appearances by the beloved Carrie Fisher as Leia Organa. Star Wars: The Last Jedi is set to arrive in our galaxy on December 15th, 2017.

