Charting the Different Colors of Star Wars Lightsabers and How Many There Are of Each

FiveThirtyEight created a chart that explores how many of each Star Wars lightsaber color there are, both canon and the expanded universe stories. Their research resulted in identifying 132 different lightsabers.
For all the problems of the Jedi order, one thing can be unanimously agreed upon: They have some pretty sweet laser swords. Can the Jedi solve every problem with a lightsaber? No. But bust one out during trade tariff negotiations and they tend to get a lot easier is all I’m saying. (read more)
image via FiveThirtyEight