Charles Barkley Is Unable to Understand All of the Star Wars Languages in Unaired SNL Sketch

NBC released “Star Warriors,” an unaired Star Wars sketch from Saturday Night Live starring host Charles Barkley. The sketch began with J.J. Abrams introducing a new standalone Star Wars film, titled The Mos Eisley Five, and then cut to a scene with Barkley struggling to understand all of the different languages being thrown around during a deadly deal with Goba (Kenan Thompson).

The Mos Eisley Five (Mikey Day, Kate McKinnon, Charles Barkley) try to make a deal with Goba (Kenan Thompson) to free a captured pilot (Pete Davidson).

