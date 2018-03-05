Charles Barkley Is Unable to Understand All of the Star Wars Languages in Unaired SNL Sketch

NBC released “ Star Warriors ,” an unaired Star Wars sketch from Saturday Night Live starring host Charles Barkley . The sketch began with J.J. Abrams introducing a new standalone Star Wars film, titled The Mos Eisley Five, and then cut to a scene with Barkley struggling to understand all of the different languages being thrown around during a deadly deal with Goba ( Kenan Thompson ).

