All Nine ‘Star Wars’ Intros Ranked From Worst to Best

Filmmaker Andrew Muir of The Art of Storytelling looked at the intro scenes of each of the nine movies in the Star Wars franchise and ranked them worst to best. He also offered solid cinematic reasons for each of his choices.

I rank all 9 Star Wars openings from worst to best with a focus on how each one supports the broader story of the saga.

Muir was very specific that the scenes he’s ranking are the ones that take place after the text crawl and before the start of the dialogue.

I want to look at this moment when the camera tilts down to reveal the first shot of the film. This little transitional moment is fascinating to me, because every “Star Wars” film follows the same rules. It always features this mysterious musical segue, it’s always a scene in space and it always features some kind of spaceship and like any opening shot in a movie it says something about the story.