Star Wars Coaster Set Featuring Cross Sections of the Millennium Falcon

ThinkGeek has created an officially licensed set of six Star Wars coasters that each feature a cross section of the Millennium Falcon. When the clear coasters are stacked up on top of each other, they reveal a 3D image of the popular Star Wars spacecraft.
