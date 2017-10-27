Laughing Squid

Star Wars Coaster Set Featuring Cross Sections of the Millennium Falcon

ThinkGeek has created an officially licensed set of six Star Wars coasters that each feature a cross section of the Millennium Falcon. When the clear coasters are stacked up on top of each other, they reveal a 3D image of the popular Star Wars spacecraft.

Bring the fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy to your place with this Star Wars Millennium Falcon – Coaster Set. A set of 6 glass coasters, each features a cross-section of details from the Falcon herself. When stacked together, they build the ship in 3D. And individually, they protect your surfaces from condensation. That’s a win either way in our books.

