The Iconic ‘Star Trek’ Episode ‘The Trouble With Tribbles’ as 1980s Anime
Animator MissMello took the audio from the trailer for the iconic Star Trek: The Original Series episode “The Trouble With Tribbles” and created a really accurate anime scene that looks like it’s from the 1980s. The fighting in her piece was inspired by the art from the 1985 Japanese series Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam.
Got Gundam brainrot. I like Star Trek. So I made this. Enjoy.
The Original ‘The Trouble With Tribbles’ Trailer
The Fighting Scenes From Mobile Suit Zeta Gundam.
via Neatorama