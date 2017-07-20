Star Trek: The Original Series Ceramic Tiki Mugs

ThinkGeek has released their new set of six ceramic Star Trek: The Original Series Tiki Mugs that include Mr. Spock, James T. Kirk, Dr. Leonard McCoy, a Gorn, a Klingon, and a Mugato. We’ve previously written about their collections of geeky tiki mugs.

Be the hit of the landing party with these Star Trek: The Original Series Geeki Tikis. A set of 6, they include Captain Kirk, Dr. McCoy, a Gorn, a Klingon, Mr. Spock, and a Mugato. The crossover between old-school Trek and Tiki may mainly be alphabetical, but they’re both kitschy, they’re about exploring exotic ports of call, and they involve lots of drinking strange concoctions (well, at least for certain crew members), which seems legit. Your own tiki mugs can hold whatever you want, from Saurian brandy to Altair water. We don’t judge, but please remember to always fly responsibly.