Pulp Trek, A Mashup of Star Trek: The Original Series and Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction

To celebrate the news of Quentin Tarantino developing a Star Trek film, producer Felipe Haurelhuk and editor Fernando Mendonça teamed up with Darth Blender to create “Pulp Trek.” It’s an out of this world mashup of scenes from Star Trek: The Original Series and audio from the original trailer for Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction.
Loyalty, betrayal and much excitement! Captain James T. Kirk and the crew of Starship Enterprise explore the galaxy and defend the United Federation of Planets in a strong story told by the hands of the visionary director Quentin Tarantino! This is “Pulp Trek”. With William Travolta, Leonard L. Jackson, Yvonne Thurman, DeForest Keitel, Nichelle de Medeiros and much more on this stellar cast!