Pulp Trek, A Mashup of Star Trek: The Original Series and Quentin Tarantino’s Pulp Fiction

Loyalty, betrayal and much excitement! Captain James T. Kirk and the crew of Starship Enterprise explore the galaxy and defend the United Federation of Planets in a strong story told by the hands of the visionary director Quentin Tarantino! This is “Pulp Trek”. With William Travolta, Leonard L. Jackson, Yvonne Thurman, DeForest Keitel, Nichelle de Medeiros and much more on this stellar cast!

