How the Borg Went From Terrifying to Commonplace Across the Star Trek Franchise

Filmmaker Andrew Muir of The Art of Storytelling, who previously looked at the enigmatic character of Q in Star Trek: The Next Generation, takes the analysis a bit further, noting how Q was instrumental in giving the Enterprise a preview of the Borg in the episode “Q Who?” It was Q’s challenges that led Captain Picard to be assimilated and become Locutus of Borg.

The point of the episode “Q Who” is that Q wants to disabuse Picard of his arrogance. …the assimilation of Picard introduces a whole new level of horror and challenges his character in a really important way. and the wake of destruction that they leave on their war path to planet Earth is certainly intimidating.

Muir also explains the Borg in more detail, noting how its members cannot be successful as individuals, which is antithetical to everything Star Trek stands for. He also talks about how the Borg went from terrifying and mysterious to commonplace, particularly as it appeared in other Star Trek movies and series.

I think the Borg story is more horror than science fiction, and that’s because the more welearn about the Borg, the lesscompelling and interesting they are. It’s that classic thing sometimes calledthe Jaws effect where a monster is onlyscary when it’s lurking unseen. Once allof its subtlety and complexity has been revealed and understood and no longer has the capacity to instill terror.

The First Encounter With the Borg

Captain Picard as Locutus of Borg

The Enigmatic Q