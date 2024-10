Human Repeatedly Stacks Socks on His Lounging Cat Until He Gets Annoyed Enough to Leave

The human belonging to Porky Belly the cat decided that he didn’t want the lounging feline on his desk, so he began stacking socks on his back. The man didn’t know how many socks it would take before Porky would get annoyed enough to leave. It turned out to be 76.

Just an insane performance from Porky

Sometimes, however, it’s helpful to have Porky on the desk.