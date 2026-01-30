Released Squirrel Comes Back Every Day to Play With the Dog Who Helped Raise Him

A little squirrel named Esquilo, who was rescued as a baby by Luiz Simoes-Dedel in Austin, found companionship not only with the father and daughter but also with their bull terrier named Millie, who helped raise him from day one. The unlikely duo enjoys each other’s company so much that they play together nearly every day.

Luiz shared how his daughter, an aspiring vet, rescued a tiny squirrel — and how their dog immediately stepped in to help raise him. Even after returning to the wild, he still comes back every day for playdates with his dog BFF

Esquilo, who was released into the wild, returns to the yard when called to visit for an hour or two with his favorite humans and his best friend Mille, who look always looks forward to it.

Millie stays by the door, by the glass door, starting like 7:30 in the morning, waiting for Esquilo to come. It is a fantastic relationship. Wherever Millie was going, he was following her.