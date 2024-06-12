Trying to Sprint Down the Street in a Wild Variety of Different Types of Footwear

Comedian Daniel LaBelle, who imagines what people would do under very specific circumstances, amusingly sprinted down the street in a wild variety of different types of footwear to see what it would be like and look like.

Sprinting in different types of footwear

This included snowboarding boots, 6.5 inch stiletto heels, Japanese clogs, shoes for a two year old, ballet shoes, ice skates, skis, and Heely skate shoes. Some non-footwear also made it into LaBelle’s demonstration, including boxing gloves, trash cans, tennis rackets, rolling chairs, hardcover books and extension cords.

Like Part Two, LaBelle tried a curious variety of true footwear and non-footwear.

via The Awesomer