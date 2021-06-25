Laughing Squid

Scottish Sportscaster Provides Nature Documentary Narration to His Dog’s Natural Instinct to Hunt Her Sister

Scottish sportscaster Andrew Cotter, who always presents the hilarious hijinks of his wonderful two dogs Olive and Mabel, quite amusingly provided quite believable “nature documentary narration” to describe the hunting instincts of Mabel as she stalked her canine sister along a dirt path. Needless to say, Mabel wasn’t very successful and Olive just didn’t care.

Low to the ground and choosing her moment, the hunter moves in on her prey who just doesn’t care. The attack, when it comes, has to be quick and also really has to be better than this. Her last chance is to confuse the prey with a couple of spins, a shake, and a bit of pointless leaping, but in the end nothing.

Olive and Mabel Call of the Wild


