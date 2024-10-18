A Quartet of Musical Tesla Coils Play the Classic Halloween Song ‘Spooky Scary Skeletons’

Engineer Fabricio H. Franzoli programmed his quartet of Tesla Coils to play a wonderfully dynamic cover of the classic Halloween song “Spooky Scary Skeletons”.

Like his previous performances, the coils were programmed to fire in a specific order to emulate the melody of the song.

The loud music actually comes from the sparks from the tesla coil. It’s literally playing the music due to the programmed phase, pulse width and trigger frequency! So there are no speakers, no audio / video special effects. Just the drum backing track that is not played by the tesla coils.