Spike Lee Creates a Beautiful Super 8 Tribute to New York City Set to Frank Sinatra’s ‘New York, New York’

Legendary filmmaker Spike Lee, who was raised in Brooklyn, paid tribute to the New York City and the people who live there with an absolutely beautiful three-minute film set to the iconic Frank Sinatra song “New York, New York”.

Lee and his talented team captured Super 8 footage around the five boroughs of Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan, The Bronx, and Staten Island, to show the resiliency of those who live and work in New York City. Lee also showed appreciation to the courageous hospital workers who have been working tirelessly around the clock during this incredibly trying time in history.