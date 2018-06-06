Peter Parker Mentors Miles Morales in New ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Trailer

Sony Pictures has released the trailer for Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, an upcoming animated superhero film directed by Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman. The stunning new trailer features the original Spider-Man, Peter Parker (Jake Johnson), mentoring teenager Miles Morales as he trains to become Spidey in his reality. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is scheduled to swing into theaters on December 14th, 2018.

Phil Lord and Christopher Miller, the creative minds behind “The Lego Movie” and “21 Jump Street,” bring their unique talents to a fresh vision of a different Spider-Man Universe, with a groundbreaking visual style that’s the first of its kind. “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” introduces Brooklyn teen Miles Morales, and the limitless possibilities of the Spider-Verse, where more than one can wear the mask.