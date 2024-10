Two Cats Discuss How Spelling Out the Word ‘Socks’ Really Fast Sounds Like a Spanish Phrase

Cats Mirin and Karin sat relaxed on their respective beds facing each other and discussed how spelling out the word “socks” really fast makes it sound like the Spanish phrase “Eso si que es”, which means “that’s what it is”.

“Eso sí que es” is Spanish and means “That’s exactly what it is.” For example, “Eso sí que es increíble” means “That’s really amazing.”