Special Needs Dog With Piercing Eyes Who No One Wanted Finds a Caring Home and New Friends

A rescued dog with piercing eyes named Einstein, who was found on a restaurant porch and surrendered to Luck’s Rescue in Trenton, Georgia, found a home with a caring woman in Jacksonville Beach, Florida who was happy to care of him and his multiple special needs. This includes partial blindness, which makes him afraid of heights and neurological issues that made him wobbly. Luckily, chiropractic treatments are helping him to walk steadily.

He’s been getting chiropractic adjustments so he doesn’t wobble as much. When I got him, he couldn’t feel his back paws. After his first chiropractic adjustment, he could feel his paws again.

He recovered so much that she began taking him to the local dog park, but Einstein was having trouble making friends with other dogs. Luckily, he was able to entertain himself for a bit. Yet, after a while, Einstein made a new friend.

He runs around everywhere. He’s hopping everywhere. He tries to play with every dog he comes in contact with, even the ones that don’t want to play with him. He had a hard time fitting in. …Finally he made a friend.