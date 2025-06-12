Mel Brooks Announces ‘Spaceballs 2’ Release in 2027 for the 40th Anniversary of the Original Movie

After a very humorous title crawl, the great Mel Brooks appeared on the screen to announce the release of Spaceballs 2 in 2027, just in time for the 40th anniversary of the 1987 original Spaceballs movie.

After 40 years, we asked “what do the fans want?”, but instead, we’re making this movie. …May the Schwartz be with you.

Designer Boss Logic expressed his sincere excitement for this upcoming movie, particularly since he’s working on it.

I’m beyond excited for this. If someone were to have told the 8-year-old me I would get to watch a new Spaceballs movie, let alone have the honor of working on it, I would have used the Schwartz against you. And using the Schwartz is exactly what Mel Brooks, Josh Gad, and Amazon MGM Studios will be doing in theaters in 2027! This is a day one, must see release! If this is not the best announcement of the year, I’m not sure what is!

