Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

The Amazing Laser-Like Sounds of Speed Skaters Propelling Themselves Across Fresh Black Ice

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Swedish photographer Henrik Trygg captured amazing footage of mathematician and skating enthusiast Mårten Ajne as he gracefully skated across millimeters-thin fresh black ice and the remarkable laser-like sounds reminiscent of old science fiction films and old-school video games that his blades made as they propelled him across the frozen Lissma Kvarnsjö near Stockholm.

This is how 45mm new black ice sounds like. Don’t forget to put on the sound. Recorded on Lissma Kvarnsjö outside Stockholm the 5th of December.

Ajne also shared footage of he and other skaters propelling across 38mm thick black ice in January 2017.

Stampede of 16 skaters on 38 millimeters thin virgin lake ice. Lake Båven, Södermanland, Sweden, the 6th of January 2017.

via Joss Fong, National Geographic, The Kid Should See This

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!


Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP.

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy