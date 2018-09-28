Laughing Squid

Amazing Sound Reactive Fire Tables With Flames That Dance to Music From an Integrated Sound System

Music City Fire Company in Nashville, Tennessee has created an incredible line of sound reactive fire pits and tables with flames that dance to streaming music from a sound system integrated right into the base. The tables come in a variety of styles and colors, with optional interactive LED and works with just about any Bluetooth device.

An evolution to the traditional fire pit. Each of our units comes with a unique Sound-Reactive Fire experience. Stream music through the integrated sound system and watch as the fire takes on the energy of the music. With Multi-Sync, multiple units can be synced together creating an incredible experience never before seen in a residential setting.

