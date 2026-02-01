Professional Songwriters Explain How to Write a Catchy Pop Song

For the educational TED-Ed series “Think Like a Musician”, eight different professional songwriters/musicians explained how they go about crafting catchy songs using tried and true structures, such as verse, chorus, bridge, and hook. They also talk about their own twists that they add.

Professional musicians share what makes a great pop song, and how to grow your songwriting skills to make your music stand out.

The songwriters featured in this lesson are Breland, Blessing Offor, Bonnie McKee, David Archuleta, Tayla Parx, Ben Harper, and Grace Bowers.