Professional Songwriters Explain How to Write a Catchy Pop Song

For the educational TED-Ed series “Think Like a Musician”, eight different professional songwriters/musicians explained how they go about crafting catchy songs using tried and true structures, such as verse, chorus, bridge, and hook. They also talk about their own twists that they add.

Professional musicians share what makes a great pop song, and how to grow your songwriting skills to make your music stand out.

The songwriters featured in this lesson are Breland, Blessing Offor, Bonnie McKee, David Archuleta, Tayla Parx, Ben Harper, and Grace Bowers.

Find Your Hook
Lori Dorn
Lori Dorn

Lori is a Laughing Squid Contributing Editor based in New York City who has been writing blog posts for over a decade. She also enjoys making jewelry, playing guitar, taking photos and mixing craft cocktails.



Recent Posts