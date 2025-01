An Entertaining Song About Feeding Female Cats In Their Own Particular Ways at 6 PM Sharp

Soupy Garbage Juice composed an entertaining song about feeding his picky female cats at 6:00 PM (18:00) sharp, noting the needs and behaviors of each of his cat during meal time. The song also explained the diplomacy and compromise needed to keep everyone at their own bowl.

It’s lady Kitty dinner time. Diplomacy and compromise. Deception, lies and chicken thighs. I think I earned a Nobel Prize tonight