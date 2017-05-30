Laughing Squid

Son Surprises Veteran Father by Reuniting Him With His Long Lost Vietnam War Helmet

YouTuber ZRaddue pleasantly surprised his father, an Army veteran who served in Vietnam from 1968-1969, after reuniting him with his long lost helmet from the Vietnam War.

At the beginning of this year, I ran across a posting in a Vietnam reenactors group on Facebook by someone in the UK looking for more info on a helmet he had recently picked up. In the pictures that were posted, you could faintly make out my fathers name written on the sweat band of the helmet liner.

After contacting the owner, he agreed to ship the helmet to me so I could give it back to my father, in exchange for a similar helmet. After a month or so of back and forth contact, and waiting for shipping both ways overseas, my father, a US Army Veteran who served in Vietnam from 1968-1969 was reunited with his helmet. At the time that it was given to him, he had no idea about this exchange, and it came as a complete surprise to him.

