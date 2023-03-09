Son Adds 9 Years of Photos to Father’s 2012 Everyday Timelapse of His First 21 Years

Devoted father Ian McLeod created a heartfelt everyday timelapse in 2012 using 11,000 photos of his son Cory that he’d taken during the first 21 years of his life. The timelapse opens with the sonogram image of Cory and continues through Cory’s childhood, teenage years, and early adulthood, and sketches filled in where photos were missed. It was truly a labor of love from father to son. A now-grown Cory added nine more years to his father’s timelapse through his 30th birthday. Images from these timelapses are available for purchase as NFTs.

A photo of Cory McLeod every day since 13th of September 1991 until 13th of September 2021. A continuation of his father, Ian’s video ’21 Years’ which was released on his ‘cloddyclips’ channel in 2012.

Here’s the original timelapse from 2012.

Photo almost every day of Cory from birth to age 21. …Sketches & doodles fill the gaps where photos were missed.