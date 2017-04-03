To celebrate April Fool’s Day, Looper took a look at some of the most elaborate and bizarre movie and television show pranks pulled off both on screen and on set. They feature Chris Pratt‘s nude joke on Parks and Recreation, Jennifer Lawrence bugging out on the set of The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, and George Clooney‘s slimming clothes prank on Matt Damon while filming The Monuments Men.
Some of the Most Elaborate and Bizarre Movie and TV Show Pranks Pulled Off On Screen and On Set
