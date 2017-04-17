Laughing Squid

Some of the Most Bizarre Visual Glitches In Modern Video Games

Looper takes a look at some of the most bizarre visual glitches discovered in modern video games. They feature the demon babies in Sims 4, the clipboard glitch in Grand Theft Auto V, and the horrific glitches in Fallout 4.

