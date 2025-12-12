A Lonely Polar Bear Builds a New Friendship in the Touching Hand-Drawn Animated Short ‘Snow Bear’

“Snow Bear” by award-winning illustrator Aaron Blaise is a touching, hand-drawn animated short about a lonely polar bear who builds a new friendship after being rejected by other species. Blaise spent the better part of three years creating the 11,000 animations that resulted in this beautiful message of friendship, loneliness, and the plight of polar bears

Snow Bear is a hand-drawn animated short film by Oscar-nominated director Aaron Blaise. Featuring over 11,000 traditional drawings, the film blends classic 2D animation with a modern cinematic story.

‘Snow Bear’ Card Game Kickstarter

Blaise is also raising funds through Kickstarter to make a card game based on his short film.

Aaron created all new, original artwork for this game. His goal is to put a little more beauty and kindness into the world… and to bring people closer together around the table.

via Kraftfuttermischwerk