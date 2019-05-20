A Snoring Cat Hilariously Amplified With a Microphone

A sleeping orange Persian cat named Mr. Gold was snoring so loudly that he was distracting his human from getting any work done, so his human turned on a microphone to amplify the feline’s funny snores.

That’s my cat, his name is Mr.Gold. He’s 10-years-old, likes to sleep so much and every time he sleeps he snores loudly. One day, I was working in the bedroom and Mr. Gold was sleeping beside me. His snoring was so distracting, I couldn’t pay attention to my work. It was so funny, so I decided to prank him, using the microphone.