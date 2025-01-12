Inside New York City’s Smallest Studio Apartment

Levi Pinson of LuxuryRealEstate toured through one of the smallest studio apartments in New York City, which had a kitchen, a bathroom, and an oddly shaped living room that had no real space for a bed.

I found the smallest studio in New York City and the rent is $2,595 a month. It comes with a kitchen two windows and oddly shaped wall . It’s got a closet, a fan, a bathroom and a view of the building next door. …at its widest it’s under 7 ft wide

After the first tour, he returned to see that an all-in-one laundry unit had been added under a new breakfast bar, but still no space for a bed.

I guess it’s a good thing they added laundry to New York City’s smallest studio because this is all the storage you get for clothing. You’re probably going to be doing laundry on the daily the laundry Edition also comes with a breakfast bar which means you don’t need a dining table but it does beg the question where do you put the bed?