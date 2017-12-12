Darren Dyk of Beyond Slow Motion teamed up with Kevin Kohler (a.k.a. “The Backyard Scientist“) to create a slow motion video of objects being thrown at a wet window screen to form beautiful shock waves. The slow motion footage was shot with a Phantom v1611 camera at 18,000fps.
Loading...
Follow us on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by EmailPlease note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.