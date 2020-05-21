Mesmerizing Footage of a Cooper Using a Traditional Knife to Skillfully Slice Wood Into Beautiful Curls

Marshall Scheetz of Jamestown Coooperage in Williamsburg, Virginia, shared an incredibly mesmerizing video in which he used a traditional coopering knife to slice wood into beautiful curls. Scheetz makes buckets, barrels, and other wooden containers by hand according to 18th-century practice.
Scheetz practices tight, dry, and white coopering and creates accurate reproductions of period cooperage including hogsheads, barrels, firkins, butter churns, tubs, piggins, standards, and other coopered containers. Scheetz is an independent scholar researching and documenting the culture and economy of coopers from the 18th and 19th centuries.
