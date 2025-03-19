A Bundled Up Cool Cat Loves Snowy Sled Rides Provided by His Beloved Human

A cool cat named Fitz, who lives in Canada, loves to get all bundled up in a nice warm coat and his oversized “bat-eared” hat to go for snowy sled rides that are provided by his human Heidi in the winter. Sometimes he’ll even accept wearing goggles.

…keeping Fitz warm and cozy during his sleigh rides is very important to me he wears little boots, a jacket ready for adventure, and sometimes even goggles. His handmade knit hats keep his ears warm. The ears on his hat were accidentally knit a little too high but people love his bat cat ears

Fitz Also Loves to Walk in the Snow