High Power Drone Lifts Daring Skydiver 1,082 Feet Into the Air for an Astonishing Jump and Landing

Aerones used their high power 28-propeller drone to lift daring skydiver Ingus Augstkalns to a height of 1,082 feet where he accomplished an astonishing jump and landing with his parachute.

Skydiving from a Drone

photos via Aerones

via The Awesomer

