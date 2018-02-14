Skiing Robots Hilariously Fall Down and Crash During a Downhill Ski Challenge in South Korea

The Welli Hilli Park Ski Resort in South Korea hosted a Edge of Robot: Ski Robot Challenge on February 12th, which was about an hour from the actual PyeongChang Olympic Winter Games 2018. It featured a group of robots competing in a friendly downhill skiing event, but the real treat was when the robots hilariously fell down and crashed during their run.
Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email
Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.