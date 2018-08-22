A Poetic Retracing of Sir Ernest Shackleton’s Ill-Fated Steps in His Relentless Drive to Explore Antarctica

In the beautifully poetic short film “Letters of Fire“, filmmaker Glen Milner visually retraces the ill-fated steps ofSir Ernest Shackleton along his relentless drive to explore the Antarctic and his disappointment of not doing so due to thick ice that left heand his crew stranded for 28 days. Actor Dominic West (The Wire, The Affair) provides the dramatic reading of the explorer’s own words.

A journey through explorer Ernest Shackleton’s observations on the brutal nature of Antarctica’s unforgiving landscape and how his words now reflect the fragility of the region one-hundred years on from his legendary expedition.