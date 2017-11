During his 2017 UK tour, Jay Foreman , a very talented musical comedian asked members of his audience to call out their favorite Beatles songs so he could demonstrate his unique ability to sing almost any song with one syllable out-of-sync . While some songs proved a little more difficult than others, in doing so, Foreman hilariously showed how that one little syllable can change the entire context of the song.

