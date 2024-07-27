Alcohol Fumes Inside a Glass Bottle Sing While Burning

Scott A. Stevenson of WorldScott made a “whoosh bottle” by filling a 10 gallon glass bottle with rubbing alcohol and setting it on fire. Steven said that expected to hear the “whoosh” from the name but did not expect the burning fumes to sing.

Stevenson also made a point to say that this experiment was conducted safely and under controlled circumstances.

