Simpsons Characters Reenact a Reservoir Dogs Bank Robbery Scene in Dark Claymation Short

British animator Lee Hardcastle created a dark Simpsons claymation short where characters from Springfield reenact a concept robbery scene from Quentin Tarantino‘s 1992 film, Reservoir Dogs. The animated short features music by ruiji.
A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.
by Justin Page at on
British animator Lee Hardcastle created a dark Simpsons claymation short where characters from Springfield reenact a concept robbery scene from Quentin Tarantino‘s 1992 film, Reservoir Dogs. The animated short features music by ruiji.
Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email
In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently operated web hosting company specializing in Managed WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!
© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP