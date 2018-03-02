Laughing Squid

Simpsons Characters Reenact a Reservoir Dogs Bank Robbery Scene in Dark Claymation Short

by at on

The Simpsons Reservoir Dogs

British animator Lee Hardcastle created a dark Simpsons claymation short where characters from Springfield reenact a concept robbery scene from Quentin Tarantino‘s 1992 film, Reservoir Dogs. The animated short features music by ruiji.

