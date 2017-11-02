Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

How Simpson’s Paradox Allows For a Single Set of Data Analysis to Have Contradictory Results

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

In a two-part video, Henry Reich of MinutePhysics host explains how a single set of data analysis can have contradictory results per Simpson’s Paradox, the principles behind this fallacy and the context required to get to the accurate results. Reich also provides understandable whiteboard examples of the paradox in action, specifically including its effect upon university education.

Simpson’s paradox, a statistical paradox and ecological fallacy where seemingly contradictory results are implied by a single set of data depending on how it’s grouped. The paradox can arise in medical studies, student test scores, and so on.

This video is about how to tell whether or not university admissions are biased using statistics: aka, it’s about Simpson’s Paradox again!

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Loading...
Related Laughing Squid Posts

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we may receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Follow Laughing Squid
Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy