How Simpson’s Paradox Allows For a Single Set of Data Analysis to Have Contradictory Results

This video is about how to tell whether or not university admissions are biased using statistics: aka, it’s about Simpson’s Paradox again!

Simpson’s paradox, a statistical paradox and ecological fallacy where seemingly contradictory results are implied by a single set of data depending on how it’s grouped. The paradox can arise in medical studies, student test scores, and so on.

Follow on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

Related Laughing Squid Posts

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!